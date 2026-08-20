This sunglassesl sale at Macy's covers a wide range of designer brands, including Ray-Ban, PRADA, COACH, and Dolce & Gabbana, with savings of up to 40% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
-
Published 31 min ago
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
Oakley has marked down a wide range of sunglasses styles by up to 50%, including popular models like the Sylas at $82, down from $164, and the Holbrook at $128.80, down from $184. Many styles include Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses, and several are available with prescription lenses.
Alternatively code “EYEW15” gets 15% off full-price items Shop Now at Oakley
- Prizm and Prizm Polarized lens options available
- Prescription-ready styles across many models
- Includes youth-fit and team collection styles
- Frames made from lightweight O Matter material
- Lenses block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC rays
At Amazon, get this Retro Polarized Sunglasses 3-Pack for $3.34. It's a great deal for a 3-pack of polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Macy's Black Friday sale includes Polo Ralph Lauren men's polo shirts, along with t-shirts, shorts, and button-up shirts across men's, boys', and kids' sizes. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. This deal ends July 26. Shop Now at Macy's
- Men's polo shirts starting at $17.99
- Includes classic-fit, custom slim-fit, and mesh polo styles
- Men's shirts, t-shirts, and shorts included in the sale
- Boys' and kids' polo styles also included
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
Sign In or Register