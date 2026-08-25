This Creality Space Pi filament dryer box is priced at $26 after applying promo code "VSUSAFF3", which drops it to the lowest price we've seen and $10 under our previous mention. It uses adjustable 360-degree hot-air heating between 45°C and 70°C to dry filament for 3D printers like the Creality K1 and Ender 3 V3 SE. AliExpress ships this item free from the United States. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Adjustable heating range from 45°C to 70°C
- 360-degree hot-air circulation for drying filament
- Compatible with Creality K1 and Ender 3 V3 SE printers
- Available in US, EU, and UK plug options
- Includes user manual PDF
This Rosewill mini laser engraver is $59.99 at Newegg. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2.5W diode laser with engraving speeds up to 12,000mm per minute
- 0.04mm compressed spot for detailed, high-contrast results
- 130x140mm engraving area
- Built-in WiFi with mobile app control, plus compatibility with LaserGRBL and LightBurn software
At Amazon this Creality Falcon A1 laser engraver is $466. That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, beating the 90-day average of $530. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Engraving and cutting speed of up to 600 mm per second
- Enclosed dual-door design blocks 99% of laser radiation
- Built-in HD camera for positioning and object recognition
- Auto-lock, emergency stop, and smoke control safety features
- Working area measures 15" x 12"
- Weighs 43.6 lb. with package dimensions of 25" x 22" x 10.5"
Beginners looking to get into 3D printing without a steep learning curve will appreciate this one, and it's currently $100 (26%) off the $379 list price. Apply coupon code "specialoffer09" to get the deal. Buy Now at Ugee
- 120x120x120 mm build volume with FDM printing technology
- Fully enclosed chassis with UL GREENGUARD and toy safety certifications
- Built-in HEPA and activated carbon air filtration system
- AI-powered model generation from drawings, photos, or text prompts
- Model: Funbox
This Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is $139 via promo "AFFUS20", the lowest price we could find by $111. It includes full-auto bed leveling, a flexible PEI build plate, and power loss recovery, with print speeds up to 300mm/s. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Full-auto bed leveling
- Direct extruder design
- Flexible PEI build plate
- Power loss recovery function
- Print speeds of 200-300mm/s
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
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