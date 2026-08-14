This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
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Published 12 min ago
This standing desk is $10 off its regular price of $90. The steel frame supports up to 176 lb. and is rated for up to 100,000 lift cycles, with a motor that runs under 45 dB and three memory presets for quick height changes. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Electric height adjustment from 28.3" to 46.5"
- 48" x 24" desktop fits dual monitors and daily essentials
- Steel frame supports up to 176 lb.
- Tested for up to 100,000 lift cycles
- Motor runs under 45 dB with 3 memory height presets
- Made with low-VOC materials
Walmart offers the Homall 40" x 24" Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $62.69. You'd pay around double elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Tabletop height adjusts electrically from 28.75" to 48"
- 2 memory preset positions for quick height recall
- Height adjustment speed of 1" per second
- Noise level under 50 dB during operation
- Industrial-grade steel frame supports up to 176 lbs.
This HUANUO standing desk is $74.98, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the lowest we found by $25. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32" x 19" desktop suited for small spaces
- Height adjusts electrically from 28.3" to 46.5"
- 4 programmable memory height presets
- Supports up to 176 lbs
- Rounded desktop corners for safety
- Rated for 50,000 lift cycles
At Amazon, get this Vecelo Adjustable Drafting Table for $92. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this table. It includes a matching stool, two storage drawers, and a tabletop that tilts from 0 to 65 degrees for switching between writing and drawing tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two fabric storage drawers and lower shelf
- Comes with a 20" tall drawing stool
This foldable trunk storage box is $69.47, down from $151.02. It collapses flat for easy storage when it's not holding gear, making it useful for both car trunk organization and outdoor camping trips. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Foldable design for easy storage when not in use
- Available in the Black Gold, 66L color and size option
- Suited for car trunk organization and outdoor camping use
- Made for household and vehicle storage and organizing tasks
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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