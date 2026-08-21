This Rosewill mini laser engraver is $59.99 at Newegg. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2.5W diode laser with engraving speeds up to 12,000mm per minute
- 0.04mm compressed spot for detailed, high-contrast results
- 130x140mm engraving area
- Built-in WiFi with mobile app control, plus compatibility with LaserGRBL and LightBurn software
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Published 45 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Designed with younger users in mind, this AI-assisted 3D printer is worth considering if you want to introduce a kid to hands-on making without handing them a machine built for adults. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5HDM6635" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- AI tools generate 3D models from sketches and photos
- Enclosed child-safe design with non-toxic filament
- Fully assembled, plug-and-play setup
- Access to 8,000+ printable toy models and designs
- Fast 400mm/s printing with built-in time-lapse camera
At Amazon this Creality Falcon A1 laser engraver is $466. That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, beating the 90-day average of $530. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Engraving and cutting speed of up to 600 mm per second
- Enclosed dual-door design blocks 99% of laser radiation
- Built-in HD camera for positioning and object recognition
- Auto-lock, emergency stop, and smoke control safety features
- Working area measures 15" x 12"
- Weighs 43.6 lb. with package dimensions of 25" x 22" x 10.5"
This Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is $139 via promo "AFFUS20", the lowest price we could find by $111. It includes full-auto bed leveling, a flexible PEI build plate, and power loss recovery, with print speeds up to 300mm/s. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Full-auto bed leveling
- Direct extruder design
- Flexible PEI build plate
- Power loss recovery function
- Print speeds of 200-300mm/s
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
This Kingroon filament bundle drops to $44 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $190. It packs 10 kg of PLA and PETG filament, giving 3D printer owners a large supply of material in one order. Get free shipping from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 10 kg total filament bundle in mixed colors
- 1.75mm diameter, compatible with most FDM 3D printers
- Includes PLA and PETG material options
- 2-year shelf life
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse
Newegg offers this Used Like New HZG Ryzen 7 5700G 16GB RAM 1TB SSD Gaming Desktop for $535. That's $465 off its original list. It pairs a Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an ARGB air cooler for the CPU. Free shipping applies. It has a 30-return window. Buy Now at Newegg
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor with 8 cores and 16 threads
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics
- 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM
- 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
- TJF-J8 ARGB air cooler
- 550W 80 Plus Bronze power supply w/ Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide curved screen with 1500R curvature
- UWQHD 1440p resolution
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync
- 1ms response time
- Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input
- Built-in speakers
Newegg offers the UPERFECT 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Monitor for $116. That's a savings of $64. Buy Now at Newegg
- 15.6" IPS touchscreen with 1920x1080 Full HD resolution
- 10-point touch support
- 2 full-feature USB-C ports, 1 mini HDMI port, and 1 OTG interface
- Built-in speakers and no driver required for plug and play use
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