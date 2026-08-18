This Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is $139 via promo "AFFUS20", the lowest price we could find by $111. It includes full-auto bed leveling, a flexible PEI build plate, and power loss recovery, with print speeds up to 300mm/s. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Full-auto bed leveling
- Direct extruder design
- Flexible PEI build plate
- Power loss recovery function
- Print speeds of 200-300mm/s
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
Designed with younger users in mind, this AI-assisted 3D printer is worth considering if you want to introduce a kid to hands-on making without handing them a machine built for adults. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5HDM6635" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- AI tools generate 3D models from sketches and photos
- Enclosed child-safe design with non-toxic filament
- Fully assembled, plug-and-play setup
- Access to 8,000+ printable toy models and designs
- Fast 400mm/s printing with built-in time-lapse camera
The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is ELEGOO's resin 3D printer paired with a wash-and-cure station, which bundles what you'd otherwise buy separately into one purchase. Apply coupon code "IMECC2C" for a total savings of $80. Buy Now at ELEGOO
- Print 256×256×256mm build volume
- Print four colors using integrated CANVAS filament system
- Heat nozzle to 350°C with hardened steel nozzle
- Heat bed to 110°C for high-temperature materials
- Connect via LAN, Wi‑Fi, or USB flash drive
- Model: Centauri Carbon 2 Combo
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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