This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
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At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This 12-in-1 wire stripper is $4.31, down from $5.75. The foldable design combines stripping, cutting, and crimping functions into a single compact tool. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Includes wire stripping and cutting blades
- Built-in crimper for cable connectors
- Folding design for compact storage
- Handles double as pliers for pulling cable
This foldable wire stripper combines 12 tools in one, cutting, stripping, and crimping wires without needing separate tools. At $4.32, it's down from $5.75. It ships free with a purchase of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines 12 functions in one foldable tool
- Cuts, strips, and crimps wires and cables
- Foldable design for compact storage
- Useful for wire repair and splicing tasks
This RIDGID plumbing wrench is $22.99, down from $32.15. It combines a 6-sided cubed insert, a cylindrical socket insert, and a notched handle in one tool for installing or removing faucets, strainer baskets, and supply line nuts under a sink. Buy Now at Amazon
- Compatible with 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 15/16", and 1" nuts
- 6-sided cubed insert for supply lines, clamp nuts, and angle stops
- Cylindrical insert with 5/8" deep-welled socket
- Notched handle fits 2, 3, 4, and 6-tab basin mounting nuts
This foldable trunk storage box is $69.47, down from $151.02. It collapses flat for easy storage when it's not holding gear, making it useful for both car trunk organization and outdoor camping trips. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Foldable design for easy storage when not in use
- Available in the Black Gold, 66L color and size option
- Suited for car trunk organization and outdoor camping use
- Made for household and vehicle storage and organizing tasks
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
This sports water bottle from AliExpress has dropped to just 99 cents, down from its original price of $6.34. It'll ship for free from the seller, too. There's a limit of one of these deals per person. The bottle is BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes with an anti-corrosion coating, making it suited for outdoor use. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes anti-corrosion coating
- Suitable for boiling water use
- Designed for outdoor activities such as climbing
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