At Amazon this Creality Falcon A1 laser engraver is $466. That's $83 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also currently at its lowest recorded price on Amazon, beating the 90-day average of $530. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Engraving and cutting speed of up to 600 mm per second
- Enclosed dual-door design blocks 99% of laser radiation
- Built-in HD camera for positioning and object recognition
- Auto-lock, emergency stop, and smoke control safety features
- Working area measures 15" x 12"
- Weighs 43.6 lb. with package dimensions of 25" x 22" x 10.5"
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Published 44 min ago
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Designed with younger users in mind, this AI-assisted 3D printer is worth considering if you want to introduce a kid to hands-on making without handing them a machine built for adults. Clip the on-page coupon and apply promo code "5HDM6635" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at Amazon
- AI tools generate 3D models from sketches and photos
- Enclosed child-safe design with non-toxic filament
- Fully assembled, plug-and-play setup
- Access to 8,000+ printable toy models and designs
- Fast 400mm/s printing with built-in time-lapse camera
At AliExpress today, you can get this Silk PLA filament spool in Skin Tone (pictured) or Copper for around $7. That's $15 less than its original price. It'll even ship for free from the seller. The filament works with most FDM 3D printers. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 1.75mm diameter filament
- Available in 200g, 250g, 500g, or 1000g spool sizes
- Silk PLA material with a smooth, glossy finish
- Compatible with most FDM 3D printers
- Available in skin tone and copper colors
- 1-year shelf life
The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is ELEGOO's resin 3D printer paired with a wash-and-cure station, which bundles what you'd otherwise buy separately into one purchase. Apply coupon code "IMECC2C" for a total savings of $80. Buy Now at ELEGOO
- Print 256×256×256mm build volume
- Print four colors using integrated CANVAS filament system
- Heat nozzle to 350°C with hardened steel nozzle
- Heat bed to 110°C for high-temperature materials
- Connect via LAN, Wi‑Fi, or USB flash drive
- Model: Centauri Carbon 2 Combo
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt 3-Pack is just $10.75, down from $14.99. That's Amazon's lowest-ever price and it works out at just $3.58 per T-shirt. Shipping is free for Prime members, too. You can get the pack in Sand in sizes S, M, and L. They're made from 100% U.S. cotton in a medium weight, classic fit design. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% U.S. cotton fabric
- Medium weight fabric
- Classic fit with pull-on closure
- Low stretch, non-stretchable material
- Standard length
- Available up to size 5XL
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