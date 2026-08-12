This kit carries an MSRP of $1,199 and typically sells for around $999, so $959 undercuts even the usual street price. Each dynamic mic in the set uses an aluminum voice coil rather than the copper coils common in this type of microphone, which is designed to produce a lighter, more transient-rich sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes 1 V KICK kick drum mic, 1 V7 X snare mic, and 3 V BEAT tom mics
- Includes 1 matched pair of sE8 condenser overhead mics
- Includes 3 V CLAMP mic clamps for mounting on drum rims
- All-metal housing on the dynamic mics for durability on the road
- sE8 mics include switchable -10/-20 dB pads and 80/160 Hz low-pass filters
- Comes with a plastic carrying case with room for a hi-hat mic
-
Published 6 min ago
This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
At Woot, the Neat Bumblebee II USB microphone is $14.99, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the best deal we could find for it. This desktop mic records 24-bit/96 kHz audio through a 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule and includes a zero-latency monitoring headphone amp, a mute button, and a removable desk stand. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule
- Cardioid polar pattern for directional sound pickup
- Zero-latency headphone monitoring with mix control
- Mute button with status LED
- Includes removable desk stand and 6' USB-C to USB-A cable
This RØDE NT1 Signature Series microphone is priced close to its all-time low of $140 and includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable in the bundle. You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone for vocals, streaming, and podcasting
- 1" true condenser capsule with high sensitivity and high SPL handling
- Low self-noise rated at 4dBA
- Includes shock mount, pop filter, and 20-ft. XLR cable
- Metal enclosure with a 10-year warranty
- Connects via XLR
This MXL CR89 condenser microphone is $99.95 at Guitar Center. That's $140 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Large-diaphragm condenser design for vocals and instruments
- Low-noise circuitry with a very low proximity effect for close-up recording
- Body design that minimizes body resonance
- Tuned grille cavity to reduce standing waves and harmonic distortion
- Includes a heavy-duty shockmount and a wood storage box
- 3-year parts and labor warranty
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
Sign In or Register