This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
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Popularity: 3/5
At Woot, the Neat Bumblebee II USB microphone is $14.99, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the best deal we could find for it. This desktop mic records 24-bit/96 kHz audio through a 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule and includes a zero-latency monitoring headphone amp, a mute button, and a removable desk stand. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule
- Cardioid polar pattern for directional sound pickup
- Zero-latency headphone monitoring with mix control
- Mute button with status LED
- Includes removable desk stand and 6' USB-C to USB-A cable
This RØDE NT1 Signature Series microphone is priced close to its all-time low of $140 and includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable in the bundle. You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone for vocals, streaming, and podcasting
- 1" true condenser capsule with high sensitivity and high SPL handling
- Low self-noise rated at 4dBA
- Includes shock mount, pop filter, and 20-ft. XLR cable
- Metal enclosure with a 10-year warranty
- Connects via XLR
This MXL CR89 condenser microphone is $99.95 at Guitar Center. That's $140 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Large-diaphragm condenser design for vocals and instruments
- Low-noise circuitry with a very low proximity effect for close-up recording
- Body design that minimizes body resonance
- Tuned grille cavity to reduce standing waves and harmonic distortion
- Includes a heavy-duty shockmount and a wood storage box
- 3-year parts and labor warranty
The HyperX Quadcast 2 Frost is $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we found. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB connectivity w/ USB Type-A connector
- Aluminum enclosure
- On-board controls and LED lighting
- Removable shock mount included
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
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