This MXL CR89 condenser microphone is $99.95 at Guitar Center. That's $140 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Large-diaphragm condenser design for vocals and instruments
- Low-noise circuitry with a very low proximity effect for close-up recording
- Body design that minimizes body resonance
- Tuned grille cavity to reduce standing waves and harmonic distortion
- Includes a heavy-duty shockmount and a wood storage box
- 3-year parts and labor warranty
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Popularity: 2/5
This RØDE NT1 Signature Series microphone is priced close to its all-time low of $140 and includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable in the bundle. You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone for vocals, streaming, and podcasting
- 1" true condenser capsule with high sensitivity and high SPL handling
- Low self-noise rated at 4dBA
- Includes shock mount, pop filter, and 20-ft. XLR cable
- Metal enclosure with a 10-year warranty
- Connects via XLR
The HyperX Quadcast 2 Frost is $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we found. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB connectivity w/ USB Type-A connector
- Aluminum enclosure
- On-board controls and LED lighting
- Removable shock mount included
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Guitar Center's Drum & Percussion Deals cover electronic and acoustic drum sets, cymbals, sticks, hardware, and hand percussion at discounts up to 30% off. (The banner says 25%, but we found deeper discounts within.) We've pictured the Yamaha Rydeen 5-Piece Shell Pack for $479.99 ($20 off). The sale also includes used, open-box, and clearance gear across brands like Zildjian, Pearl, and DW. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Electronic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Acoustic drum sets discounted up to 20% off
- Cymbals discounted up to 15% off
- Sticks & hardware discounted up to 30% off
- Hand percussion discounted up to 20% off
- Used, open-box, and clearance options included
Guitar Center's Bundle Accessory Deals offer 15% off when you buy three qualifying items, covering guitar strings, drum sticks, and other accessories from brands like Ernie Ball, D'Addario, and Elixir. Individual items like Ernie Ball electric guitar strings start around $9, making it easy to stock up on strings or sticks across multiple instruments at once. Shipping is free. Offer ends September 2. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Deals span guitar strings, drum sticks, and other music accessories
- Discount applies when buying 3 qualifying items
- Brands include Ernie Ball, D'Addario, Elixir, and Vic Firth
- Over 3,500 accessory products included in the promotion
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