This Panasonic Lumix S9 kit with the 18-40mm lens and camera bag is $400 off the regular price at B&H. The camera pairs a 24.2MP full-frame sensor with 6K30p video recording and 5-axis sensor-shift stabilization in a compact, lightweight body. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 24.2MP full-frame sensor
- 6K30p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording
- C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit video recording
- 3.0" 1.84m-dot tilt/free-angle touch LCD
- 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization
- ISO range of 100-51200
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Published 18 min ago
eBay's Nikon sale covers everything from binoculars and golf rangefinders to full-frame mirrorless cameras. A certified refurbished Nikon PROSTAFF P3 10X42 binoculars set runs $124.99, down from $149.95, while a new Nikon Z7II mirrorless camera bundle with a NIKKOR lens is priced at $2,546.95, down from $3,226.94. Both refurbished and brand-new listings are included. Refurbs carry 1- or 2-year warranties backed by Allstate. Shop Now at eBay
eBay offers the Vivitar Popsnap 44MP Digital Camera for $18.40 via promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" for a $13 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
- 16x zoom
- 1080p video
Suited for beginners or casual content creators who want a budget entry point into vlogging without committing to a mirrorless or DSLR setup, this 64MP 4K camera comes bundled with a 32GB SD card at $42. Apply coupon code "M9783FWB" to save half. Deal ends August 19. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K video and 64MP image resolution
- 180-degree flip screen for selfies and vlogging
- Integrated webcam and WiFi for instant sharing
- Built-in fill light and creative photography filters
- Includes 32GB SD card
This Panasonic LUMIX S9 with its 18-40mm lens is $1398, down from $1800. That price beats Amazon's recent 90-day average of $1,619. It pairs a full-frame sensor with a compact, lightweight body and a 150-point autofocus system, along with built-in Wi-Fi for quick transfers to a smartphone. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-frame mirrorless camera bundled with an S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3 lens
- Compact, lightweight body designed for travel and everyday use
- 150-point hybrid autofocus system
- Records high-resolution video with 10-bit color depth
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for transferring photos and videos to a smartphone
- Uses SD memory cards for storage
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
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