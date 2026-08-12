Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video