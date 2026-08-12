The DJI Phantom Camera Mount for GoPro HERO2 is now 99 cents at B&H Photo Video, down from $6.99. The mount includes a removable clear plastic frame so the HERO2 camera can be used without its protective housing, and a metal thumbscrew allows quick camera removal without tools. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Attaches a GoPro HERO2 camera to a DJI Phantom quadcopter
- Includes a clear plastic frame for using the HERO2 without its protective housing
- Compatible with any GoPro camera when used inside its protective housing
- Adjustable mount allows shooting angle changes before flight
- Metal thumbscrew allows tool-free camera removal
- Includes 4 mounting screws for attaching to the quadcopter
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Designed for divers who want a low-volume mask that clears quickly and sits closer to your face for better field of view. After factoring in shipping, $2.37 import charges, and $0.72 payment processing fee, it's $20 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Buy Now at Alibaba
SmallRig is a well-regarded brand among videographers and content creators, and this 71" aluminum tripod converts to a monopod, making it a two-in-one option for shooters who want flexibility in the field. At $56, it's $24 off the $80 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Universal 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 compatibility
- 360° ball head for any shooting angle
- Converts from tripod to monopod
- Adjusts from 16" to 71"
- Supports 33-lb. load
- Model: 15551
KEH's overstock section spans used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video gear. Prices range widely, from a Sony FE 28-70mm lens at $64 to a Sony a7 III body starting at $1,050, giving shoppers options across nearly every budget. Plus, take up to an extra 10% off via coupon code "OS80". The selection covers over a thousand items, from entry-level DSLRs to high-end mirrorless bodies like the Leica Q3 and Hasselblad X2D. Free shipping applies on any order over $75. Buy Now at KEH Camera
- Used cameras, lenses, lighting, and video equipment included
- Sony a7 III mirrorless camera body starting at $1,050.00
- Nikon D750 DSLR camera body starting at $486.00
- Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens starting at $64.00
- Tripods, monopods, and camera supports included
- 180-day warranty on used gear
A handy tool for anyone who wants to mount their iPhone to a desk, monitor, or similar surface via MagSafe for video calls, reference viewing, or content creation, and it's currently $6 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Flexible 55cm two-stage gooseneck arm
- Versatile clamp fits flat and round surfaces
- Integrated design prevents drooping and rotation
- Lightweight aluminium build supports up to 500g
- Instant magnetic attachment for MagSafe devices
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
This 15.3" MacBook Air with the new M5 chip is $200 off at B&H Photo Video, bringing it to $1,499. That's the lowest price we could find. This model comes with 24GB of RAM. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
- 24GB of unified memory and 512GB SSD storage
- 15.3" Liquid Retina display with 2880 x 1864 resolution
- 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 wireless connectivity
- Two Thunderbolt 4 ports and MagSafe 3 charging
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple 14" MacBook Pro M5 14" Laptop w/ 48GB RAM for $2,699. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. It comes configured with 48GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD, along with a 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rates. B&H also offers free next-day shipping to New York, NY. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5 Pro chip with 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU
- 48GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD storage
- 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate
- Thunderbolt 5, HDMI, MagSafe 3, and SDXC card slot
- 12MP Center Stage camera and Touch ID
- Up to 24 hours of battery life
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