At Woot, the Neat Bumblebee II USB microphone is $14.99, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the best deal we could find for it. This desktop mic records 24-bit/96 kHz audio through a 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule and includes a zero-latency monitoring headphone amp, a mute button, and a removable desk stand. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Records 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- 25mm internally shockmounted condenser capsule
- Cardioid polar pattern for directional sound pickup
- Zero-latency headphone monitoring with mix control
- Mute button with status LED
- Includes removable desk stand and 6' USB-C to USB-A cable
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Expires 8/12/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This RØDE NT1 Signature Series microphone is priced close to its all-time low of $140 and includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable in the bundle. You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone for vocals, streaming, and podcasting
- 1" true condenser capsule with high sensitivity and high SPL handling
- Low self-noise rated at 4dBA
- Includes shock mount, pop filter, and 20-ft. XLR cable
- Metal enclosure with a 10-year warranty
- Connects via XLR
Today only at B&H, the Warm Audio WA-47jr is down to $159 from its regular price of $299. You'd pay $180 elsewhere. The mic includes a shockmount, hardmount, and storage pouch, and offers three polar patterns for flexibility between close vocal work and ambient room recording. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Large-diaphragm FET condenser microphone with K47-style capsule reproduction
- Three selectable polar patterns: cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8
- -10 dB pad switch raises max SPL from 147 dB to 157 dB
- 70 Hz high-pass filter reduces low-end rumble and proximity effect
- Gold-sputtered dual 6-micron Mylar diaphragms with a single backplate
- Includes shockmount, hardmount, and zippered storage pouch
This MXL CR89 condenser microphone is $99.95 at Guitar Center. That's $140 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Large-diaphragm condenser design for vocals and instruments
- Low-noise circuitry with a very low proximity effect for close-up recording
- Body design that minimizes body resonance
- Tuned grille cavity to reduce standing waves and harmonic distortion
- Includes a heavy-duty shockmount and a wood storage box
- 3-year parts and labor warranty
The HyperX Quadcast 2 Frost is $109.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we found. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB connectivity w/ USB Type-A connector
- Aluminum enclosure
- On-board controls and LED lighting
- Removable shock mount included
Woot's clearance sale spans everything from laptops and gaming gear to power tools, fragrances, and smart home devices, all marked down as open-box, reconditioned, or scratch-and-dent stock. A karaoke machine drops to $50.34 from a $309.99 reference price, an 84% cut, while name-brand tech like a Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router falls to $96.99 from $299.99. The range also covers designer fragrances, laptops from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, and networking gear from Netgear, Google, and Linksys, with free shipping for Prime members. This deal ends August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Clearance Corner gathers leftover stock from across the site, spanning Home & Kitchen, Electronics, Tools & Garden, Computers, and Sports & Outdoors categories. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders. The sale runs through August 12. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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