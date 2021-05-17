Worx ZipSnip 4V Cordless Electric Scissors for $33
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Worx ZipSnip 4V Cordless Electric Scissors
$33 $37
free shipping

That's $7 under the best price we could find for a retail-boxed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • self-sharpening blade
  • lock out switch
  • Model: WX081L
  • Expires 5/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
