eBay · 37 mins ago
Open-Box Worx Pegasus Folding Work Table & Sawhorse
$82 $110
free shipping

Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it $38 less than a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This tool is new but has been re-boxed in a plain brown box.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
  • integrated clamping system
  • Model: WX051
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/7/2020
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
