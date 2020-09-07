Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it $38 less than a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This tool is new but has been re-boxed in a plain brown box.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- includes 2 bar clamps and 4 clamp dogs
- integrated clamping system
- Model: WX051
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" for a savings of $11, making this the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx on eBay.
- folds in half
- metal legs
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- Model: WX066
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to make this the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- auto tension chain system
- 8-foot extension pole
- Model: WG309
Save on over 260 items, including replacement batteries, sanders, drill driver kits, oscillating wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" bags this discount.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get the best price we could find for 2 by $17. Buy Now at eBay
Save on DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, and Ridgid. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, but some require a $45 purchase for free shipping, and some require scheduled delivery.
Save on a wide range of tools and safety gear, including bit sets, squares, saws, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Socks start at $5, tops at $12, and adult shoes at $36. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to get this deal and save $15 over the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save $11 and get the best price we've seen. (We saw them for $9 in our mention three weeks ago.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compatible with a wide range of Worx trimmer/edger models (see product page for details)
- 100-lb. tensile strength
- 10-ft. line in each spool
- Model: WA0010
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Does not include a battery or charger.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action cutting blades
- 3/4” cutting capacity
- d-grip handle
- Model: WG261.9
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" makes it the best price we could find by $26, although most charge about $190. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- capabilities of wheelbarrow, hand truck, dolly, bag holder, cylinder holder, rock lifter, flower pot carrier, and trailer mover
- Model: WG050
