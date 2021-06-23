Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System for $30

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- for both gas & electric blowers
- fits all major brands
- 16-foot hose reach
- Model: WA4054.2
It's $11 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
Choose from over 180 items, including garden power tools, oscillating tool kits, car jump starters, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx and Rockwell via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx 2.5A Oscillating Multi-Tool with Clip-In Wrench for $32.99 (low by $26).
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make it the best we've seen and currently $13 less than a new model costs at other stores. (It's also $6 under last week's refurb mention). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to score this deal. That's a $34 drop from our March mention and the best price we've ever seen. That's $285 under the best price we could find for a new one. (It's $540 for a new one direct from Worx.) Buy Now at eBay
- mulch plug
- IntelliCut technology
- 2 removable/detachable batteries that can cut up to 9,400 sq. ft. per charge
- foam padded handle
- grass collection bag
- side-discharge chute
- Model: WG774
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Take $11 off when you apply coupon code "JunredyHose". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JunredyDirect via Amazon.
- 3750D fabric with 3-layers plus latex
- 8 function spray nozzle
- coils up to 8.3-feet
- hose holder
- metal connectors
Add to cart to see the price drop. You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately, making it a savings of $376 for 2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Search DCBL722P1 to find the eligible blower.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCST922P1
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "ADIDAS20" to get the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Carbon/Core Black.
Save on up to 25 models, with prices starting from $28 after coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS". Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx 5.5A Electric 15" Dual Line Grass Trimmer / Edger for $35.69 ($18 less than new).
That's a $29 drop since we saw it three days ago and $153 less than buying these items separately new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Lawn Mower
- dual 20V PowerShare batteries
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- Trimmer/Edger
- 90° pivoting cutting-head
- telescopic-shaft
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG911
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to make this $18 less than a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Corded electric power
- 4-position pivoting head
- Dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- Adjustable handle
- 120V - 60HZ
- Model: WG119
Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" drops it to $81 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- 13" cutting width
- grass collection bag
- Model: WG779
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register