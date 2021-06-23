Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System for $30
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Worx LeafPro Universal Leaf Collection System
$30 $50
free shipping

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • for both gas & electric blowers
  • fits all major brands
  • 16-foot hose reach
  • Model: WA4054.2
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
