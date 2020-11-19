It's $34 under our September mention and $65 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
-
Expires 11/26/2020
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
Add the item to the cart to get an extra 15% off and the best price we could find for an open-box model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
It's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- compact brushless motor
- variable speeds up to 35,000 RPM
- battery charger
- includes 40 accessories
- Model: WX739L
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
Save extra on already discounted yard and garden tools, power tools, and workshop equipment. The extra savings applies in cart, and takes 15% off any order or 20% off $150+. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $38.24 ($12 low).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
Shop already discounted garden tools, power tools, and more that get an extra discount in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx WG303.1 14.5 Amp 16" Electric Chainsaw with Auto-Tension for $67.15 after the in-cart discount ($23 less than most stores charge).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|53%
|$89 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$55
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register