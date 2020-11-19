New
eBay · 38 mins ago
Refurb Worx HydroShot 20V Li-ion Portable Power Cleaner Kit
$55 $119
free shipping

It's $34 under our September mention and $65 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
  • 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
  • up to 320-PSI
  • 20-foot draw hose
  • Model: WG620
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/26/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Power Tools eBay Worx Tools
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 53% $89 (exp 1 mo ago) $55 Buy Now