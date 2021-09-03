Worx Electric Turbine 800 Electric Leaf Blower for $80

That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control
- Model: WG521
Apply code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $6, making it the lowest price we could find by $8 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Does NOT include waste container.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
Apply coupon code "C8J43EK9" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Black.
- Sold by Mythinglogic via Amazon.
- includes wire basket, bat rack, double J hook, 5 J hooks, and 3 ski racks
- wire grid measures 33.1" x 17"
- holds up to 200-lbs.
- Model: 705C
Apply coupon code "XISOO5V7" for a 50% savings, which drops it a buck under our mention from a week ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by S.ruice via Amazon.
- durable latex core
- includes 7-function sprayer
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- plant holes at 2", 4" or 6" deep
Apply coupon code "BTJJ3NE6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by YaShuo-US via Amazon.
- 9 function spray nozzle
- leak-resistant
- 3/4" brass connector
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" cuts it to $10 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- self-sharpening blade
- lock out switch
- Model: WX081L
Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $38 off the list price. You'd pay $18 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4-position pivoting head
- dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG119
