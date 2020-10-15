New
eBay · 23 mins ago
Worx 20V GT Revolution Cordless String Trimmer and Turbine Blower Combo Kit
$160 in cart $178
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • adjustable head
  • edge cutting function
  • automatic feed system
  • Model: WG930.2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 46% -- $160 Buy Now