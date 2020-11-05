That's $17 below our open-box mention from May and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 3-year warranty.
- Includes 2 20V 4.0Ah PowerShare batteries and dual port charger
- 17" deck width
- cuts 1/8 acre per charge
- Model: WG743
Expires 11/5/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's $15 under what you'd pay for a new one at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
That's a savings of $18 off list. You'll pay at least $38 for a new un-opened model. Buy Now at eBay
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $42 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- functions as a string trimmer, in-line wheeled edger, or mini mower
- includes battery and charger
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions.
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Shop for trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, drivers, saws, carts, and more.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Open-box items take an extra 10% off at checkout.
- Refurbished items take an extra 15% off at checkout.
Take 50% off with coupon code "ASBTVYS7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ESOW via Amazon.
- zinc alloy handle
- 7 spray patterns
- trigger lock
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more.
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
Save on a selection of running shoes, activewear, backpacks, and more.
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That drops the price to $100 off list. You'll pay around $30 more for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, a charger, and a carry bag.
- Model: WX958L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
That's $40 off list and the best price we could find for an open-box model. You'll pay at least $24 more for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- 4,000 rpm
- 0-45° bevel
- cutting depth adjustment and a spindle lock
- includes 24T blade
- Model: WX439L
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
