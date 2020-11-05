New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Worx 2x20V 17" 4Ah Cordless Lawn Mower w/ Mulching & Intellicut
$221 in cart $330
free shipping

That's $17 below our open-box mention from May and $27 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay with a 3-year warranty.
Features
  • Includes 2 20V 4.0Ah PowerShare batteries and dual port charger
  • 17" deck width
  • cuts 1/8 acre per charge
  • Model: WG743
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% $237 (exp 5 mos ago) $221 Buy Now