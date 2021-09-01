Worx 15" Electric Grass Trimmer / Edger for $42

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $38 off the list price. You'd pay $18 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 4-position pivoting head
- dual auto-feed trimmer line system
- adjustable handle
- Model: WG119
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
Snag some great deals on the power tools you've wanted. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 18V LXT Li-Ion Impact Driver (Tool Only) for $60.99 (low by $23).
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
That is $30 below the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 2600- to 3000-PSI working pressure
- 140°F max temperature
- 3/4" garden hose thread water inlet
- M22 14mm male thread water outlet
- made of aluminum alloy
- compatible with many pressure washers (see product page for compatibility)
- includes M22 14mm female to 3/8” plug, 3/8” quick disconnect to M22 14mm male, 3/4’’ female to 1/2’’ quick connect, 1/2’’ plug to 3/4’’ male, chemical injector siphon hose, 4 flange bolts, keyways, and 4 gaskets
Save on over 200 styles. Coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" takes an extra 20% off orders of $40 or more on select styles. Shop Now at eBay
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
Get this price via coupon code "ADIENDOFSUMMER" and save $92 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay
