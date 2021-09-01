Worx 15" Electric Grass Trimmer / Edger for $42
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Worx 15" Electric Grass Trimmer / Edger
$42 $49
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to save $38 off the list price. You'd pay $18 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 4-position pivoting head
  • dual auto-feed trimmer line system
  • adjustable handle
  • Model: WG119
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
