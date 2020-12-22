New
eBay
Open-Box Worx 13A Electric Snow Thrower
$76 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $86 less than buying a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.

  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • multi-position chute deflector adjustment
  • rubberized wheel-tread
  • 120V - 60Hz output
  • 13" cutting diameter
  • Model: WG450
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
