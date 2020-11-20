It's $42 less than buying it from Worx directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- high pressure
- hose reel
- accessory slots and integrated cord-wrap
- metal frame
- Model: WG604
-
Expires 11/26/2020
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $34 under our September mention and $65 less than buying it new elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $52.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
Add the item to the cart to get an extra 15% off and the best price we could find for an open-box model.
Update: It's now $25.49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
It's $30 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
With prices from around $4, save on over 100,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Irwin Vise-Grip 6" Long Nose Pliers for $8.90 ($5 low)
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
It's $66 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- two speed operation
- Model: WG524
That's at least $373 less than you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- cut to edge technology
- auto scheduling
- app control
- Model: WR140
It's $4 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find for factory-sealed unit by $11.
Update: The price has dropped to $29.74. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Save extra on already discounted yard and garden tools, power tools, and workshop equipment. The extra savings applies in cart, and takes 15% off any order or 20% off $150+. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $38.24 ($12 low).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
