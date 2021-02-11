Coupon code "PREZDAY20" drops it to $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay, in like new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Not compatible with the Turbine fusion WG510.
- for both gas & electric blowers
- fits all major brands
- 16-foot hose reach
- Model: WA40542
You'd pay at least $77 for a new unit. Additionally, it's $4 under our refurb mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- metal blade
- all-in-one design
- two-stage metal impeller
- electronic variable speed control
- quick-release button
- Model: WG509
This is the best price we've seen in any condition; you'd pay at least $15 more for a factory sealed unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's $3 under what your local hardware store charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- double-edged serrated steel blade
- 22" hardwood handle
- Model: 2942600
That's about $10 less than you'd pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- telescoping handles
- powder-coated steel shafts
- heavy-duty poly-fiber jaws with teeth
- Model: 50002
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Orange.
- 28" steel shaft
- extra handle for added leverage
- push + scoop combination blade
- Model: ERG-SNSH18
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by a plus choice via eBay.
- In Beige.
- 4-foot x 25-foot
- Water-Resistant
- Portable
Figures start at $3, games start at $13 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 (most charge $60+)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
Save on heaters, jump starters, cart seats, wrenches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Powerbuilt 3-Jaw Oil Filter Wrench for $10.95 (low by $5)
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
It's the best price we could find by $7, although most stores charge at least $69. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,000 rpm
- cutting depth adjustment and spindle lock
- dust port
- Model: WX429L
It's $20 less than what you'd pay at Worx direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- No warranty is offered, but the seller does have a 30-day return policy.
- includes Metric and SAE sockets, tile bits, paddle bits, power screw driving bits, and more
- durable roll-up case for easy storage
- Model: WA1122
