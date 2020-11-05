New
eBay · 45 mins ago
Worx 20V Lithium 2-in-1 Grass Trimmer and Blower Kit
$81 in cart $90
free shipping

That's $219 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • The price drops in cart.
Features
  • Grass Trimmer & Edger
  • Cordless Turbine Leaf Blower
  • 20V MaxLithium Battery
  • 20V Battery Charger
  • Trimmer Spool & Trimmer/Edger support wheels
  • Model: WG919
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
