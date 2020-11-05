That's $219 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart.
- Grass Trimmer & Edger
- Cordless Turbine Leaf Blower
- 20V MaxLithium Battery
- 20V Battery Charger
- Trimmer Spool & Trimmer/Edger support wheels
- Model: WG919
Expires 11/5/2020
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
That's $77 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 3-year Worx warranty is provided.
- includes two 20V MaxLithium batteries, a charger, spool, and safety guard
- Model: WG184
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Take 50% off with coupon code "ASBTVYS7". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ESOW via Amazon.
- zinc alloy handle
- 7 spray patterns
- trigger lock
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- miniature size
- self-sharpening
- heat treated blade
- Model: 500W
That's the best price we've seen! (You'd pay over $30 elsewhere for them.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Legend Ink/White
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a selection of running shoes, activewear, backpacks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Discount applies in cart.
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Housepro via eBay.
- remote control
- wall & ceiling installation
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 80" x 45" viewing area
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
It's $41 less than buying it directly from Worx. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- A 3-year manufacturer's warranty applies.
- compact and lightweight drill
- Axis converts from a reciprocating saw to a jigsaw
- Model: WX912L
Add to cart to see the price drop automatically. That's a $25 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay
- This item is in "open-box" condition, meaning that's basically new but may not ship in original packaging
- carbide tipped blade
- vacuum adapter
- hex key
- battery
- charger
- Model: WX530L
It's $31 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- large orbital radius for aggressive debris removal when needed
- variable speed adapts to variety of materials and applications
- 20V battery is interchangeable with other 20V Worx tools
- Model: WX820L
- UPC: 845534018394
