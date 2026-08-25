At Amazon, get this Ultraloq U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock for $75. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this smart lock. It includes built-in Wi-Fi for remote app access without needing a separate bridge, plus a door sensor for status alerts, features not always bundled together at this price. The lock also carries an ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 security rating and an IP65 weather-resistant zinc alloy build. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
eBay's eufy brand outlet offers certified refurbished security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks at up to 60% off. Options range from a SoloCam S3 solar security camera at $90 to a eufyCam 3 4K solar camera system with 5 cameras at $370. Smart home extras like baby monitors, WiFi range extenders, and outdoor string lights round out the selection, and all listings include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
At Woot, get this refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes an 8" HD touchscreen, spatial audio, a 13 MP camera for video calls, and a built-in smart home hub that works with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread devices. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8" HD touchscreen with spatial audio
- 13 MP camera with auto-framing for video calls
- Built-in smart home hub supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread
- Works with Bluetooth and wifi connected devices
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
At Amazon, get this 13.8-Foot Retractable Clothesline for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 13.8-Foot Retractable Clothesline. It extends to 13.8 ft. and holds up to 44 lb., with a stainless steel cable and housing that retract into a wall-mounted case when not in use. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-sagging
- rust-proof
- wall mounted
Amazon offers the TayMac Weatherproof Outlet Cover for $7.93. That's its best price of the past few years, and you'd pay a few bucks more locally. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes attached gasket and mounting hardware
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|31%
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|$75
|Buy Now
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