Amazon offers the TayMac Weatherproof Outlet Cover for $7.93. That's its best price of the past few years, and you'd pay a few bucks more locally. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes attached gasket and mounting hardware
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Published 21 min ago
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
In the home improvement section at Amazon Haul, you can get deals on a selection of home improvement goods, with hundreds of items under $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Storage and organization items like shower caddies, hat racks, and paper towel holders
- Woodworking tools including corner clamps, F-type clamps, and screwdriver sets
- Home fix-it supplies such as drywall anchors, door draft stoppers, and door hinges
- Small kitchen and cleaning items like oil sprayers, sponges, and grout scrubbers
At Amazon, get this Korky Quietfill Platinum Universal Toilet Fill Valve & Flapper Kit for $10.49. It's the best price we could find by $7. The flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush, and the kit includes a refill tube and metal clip for installation. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a fill valve and a 2" toilet flapper
- Fixes running, noisy, slow-refill, and weak-flush toilets
- Fits 99% of toilets
- Flapper adjusts from 1.28 to 5 gallons per flush
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|47%
|--
|$8
|Buy Now
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