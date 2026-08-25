eBay's eufy brand outlet offers certified refurbished security cameras, video doorbells, and smart locks at up to 60% off. Options range from a SoloCam S3 solar security camera at $90 to a eufyCam 3 4K solar camera system with 5 cameras at $370. Smart home extras like baby monitors, WiFi range extenders, and outdoor string lights round out the selection, and all listings include free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
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Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
A smart curtain motor kit that lets you automate your existing curtain track from your phone or a smart home hub, a similar item goes for $45 elsewhere. Import charges of $7.74 and a payment processing fee of $1.77 apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $29. Buy Now at Alibaba
At Amazon, get this Ultraloq U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock for $75. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this smart lock. It includes built-in Wi-Fi for remote app access without needing a separate bridge, plus a door sensor for status alerts, features not always bundled together at this price. The lock also carries an ANSI/BHMA Grade 1 security rating and an IP65 weather-resistant zinc alloy build. Buy Now at Amazon
At Woot, get this refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes an 8" HD touchscreen, spatial audio, a 13 MP camera for video calls, and a built-in smart home hub that works with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread devices. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8" HD touchscreen with spatial audio
- 13 MP camera with auto-framing for video calls
- Built-in smart home hub supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread
- Works with Bluetooth and wifi connected devices
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
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