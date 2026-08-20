At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 43 min ago
Verified 24 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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