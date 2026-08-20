At Woot, get this refurb Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes an 8" HD touchscreen, spatial audio, a 13 MP camera for video calls, and a built-in smart home hub that works with Zigbee, Matter, and Thread devices. A 90-day Woot warranty is included. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8" HD touchscreen with spatial audio
- 13 MP camera with auto-framing for video calls
- Built-in smart home hub supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread
- Works with Bluetooth and wifi connected devices
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 59 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
This Echo Pop Kids smart speaker is $20 off, priced at $30 instead of $50. You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Smart speaker with Alexa designed for kids
- Includes 6 months of Amazon Kids+
- Parental controls via Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard app
- Sleep Studio with calming songs, sounds, and stories
- Filters explicit lyrics for age-appropriate listening
- Mic off button and 2-year worry-free replacement guarantee
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is discounting a wide range of Milwaukee tools, batteries, and accessories, with an extra 10% off using promo code "TOOLS10" at checkout. Deals span cordless saws, impact wrenches, chargers, and bit sets, with some items like the Milwaukee 48-11-1820 2.0 Compact Battery Pack marked down 68% off its reference price. The sale also includes smaller accessories such as bit sets and safety glasses for shoppers stocking up on jobsite essentials. Coupon ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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