At Amazon, get this 13.8-Foot Retractable Clothesline for $20. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 13.8-Foot Retractable Clothesline. It extends to 13.8 ft. and holds up to 44 lb., with a stainless steel cable and housing that retract into a wall-mounted case when not in use. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-sagging
- rust-proof
- wall mounted
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Published 16 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon offers the Dolly Parton Bamboo Reversible Cutting Board for $3.57, its best-ever price. It's also a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 11" x 14" with a reversible design
This Barcalounger Hollis recliner is $200 off the $699.99 regular price at Costco. It includes a power headrest, zero gravity positioning, and top-grain leather with vinyl match upholstery, along with hidden arm storage and built-in cup holders. Shipping is free, and setup is available for $25. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Top-grain leather with vinyl match construction
- Zero gravity reclining position
- Power headrest adjustment
- Pad-over-chaise cushion with pocket coils
- Hidden arm storage with built-in cup holders
Amazon offers the Bemis Round Wood Toilet Seat for its best-ever price. It's also a $5 low today. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This 35" electric griddle is $6 off its regular price of $59.99. It's the lowest price we found by at least $2. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35" x 9" cooking surface for large batches of food
- 2000-watt heating element for rapid, even cooking
- 5-level adjustable digital temperature control
- Non-stick Teflon coating for easy cleaning
- Removable drip tray is dishwasher safe
- Includes 2 egg rings and 6 wooden spatulas
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set for $3.16. It's the best deal we've seen for a 115-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Polarized Sunglasses for $2.77. It's a great deal for a pair of men's polarized sunglasses. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This Pelto Shart Survival Set is $9.99 at Amazon. That's a $4 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes disposable emergency underwear, one-size-fits-most
- Comes with a pre-moistened wet wipe, a sealed hazmat bag, and a survivor sticker
- Packaged in a reusable metal tin measuring 3.4" x 2.4" x 0.7"
- Tin can be reused as a desk organizer, travel kit, or first-aid tin
This aluminum tire thumper is built to hold up to daily fleet use better than wooden or plastic versions. At 18" long, it reaches inner duals and tandem tires while staying short enough to stow under a seat or in a toolbox. A grip tape handle and wrist strap add secure handling during repeated inspections. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18" long
This windshield repair kit is $7.99, down from $24.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Repairs chips, bullseyes, star-shaped, and linear cracks
- Restores up to 95% of the glass's original strength
- No drilling or pumps required for application
- Withstands temperatures from -40°F to 240°F
- Enough resin included for 6-8 repairs
- Works on windshields, side windows, and headlight covers
These Plunthorn smart glasses are $32 off, bringing the price to $67.99. They combine a 4K camera, real-time AI translation, and open-ear Bluetooth audio in one pair, with IP65 protection against rain and dust for everyday wear. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 4K camera for hands-free photo and video capture
- AI real-time translation and voice assistant
- Open-ear audio for Bluetooth music and calls
- IP65 water resistance against rain, sweat, and dust
- 290 mAh battery
- Companion app support with AI object recognition
More Offers
This 13.8-Foot Retractable Clothesline in Brushed Nickel is $24.99 at Amazon. That's a savings of $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-sagging
- rust-proof
- wall mounted
- Model: FF02232
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|44%
|$25 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
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