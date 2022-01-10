That's $3 less than most stores charge and a very low price for brand name headphones. Buy Now at eBay
- In Phantom Black or Sunrise Purple.
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- call & music controls
- 3 sizes of earcaps
- 10Hz to 23KHz frequency response
- Model: SOCL300
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff Pick
Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price to $50 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Phantom Black pictured).
- Sold by TCL Direct via Amazon.
- charging case
- echo cancellation
- 5.8mm speaker drivers
- custom oval acoustic tube for a secure fit
- up to 6.5 hours run time on a full charge
- Model: SOCL500TWS
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Save up to $80 on a selection of Bose earbuds. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds in Baltic Blue for $149 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In White or Black.
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Grey
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- 2 zippered side pockets
- zippered main pocket
It's 40% off for a $330 savings. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10 & HLG
- Android OS
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 70S434
