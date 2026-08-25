Palm vein recognition means you unlock your door with your hand instead of a code or key, which cuts down on the fingerprint smudges and forgotten codes that come with other smart locks. Apply coupon code "WJA6HKZ5" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Amazon
- Versatile multi-method access system
- Intelligent app control and audit logging
- Secure palm vein biometric authentication
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration
- Rechargeable 7800mAh battery lasts 8 months
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
This TCL Q5-Series TV is down to $600 right now at Best Buy. That's $100 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. It's an 85" QLED model with 4K resolution and HDR PRO+ support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K resolution
- HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG
- Fire TV
- 4 HDMI inputs, 1 LAN port, 2x USB-A 2.0 ports, 1 HDMI ARC port
This TCL S-Series 55" TV is $150 off, priced at $199.99 compared to its $349.99 regular price. It includes Roku's built-in smart platform with access to over 500 free live TV channels and supports HDR10 and HLG for enhanced contrast and color. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
- Roku TV smart platform with 500+ free live TV channels
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag
- 4 HDMI inputs including 1 with eARC
- Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port
- FullView bezel-less design
Fingerprint deadbolts like this one suit households where you want keyless entry without a subscription or hub, and the D2 Plus supports multiple other unlock methods too including keypad and physical key. At $65, it's $45 off the $110 list price with coupon code "KNHX2TFT". Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- 0.3-second biometric fingerprint recognition
- Built-in 2.4GHz WiFi for remote app control
- Voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- Customizable auto-lock for enhanced security
- Weather-resistant design with backlit keypad
This TCL S-Series 4K TV is $140 off, dropping to $209.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG support
- Roku TV smart platform with 500+ free live TV channels
- Auto Game Mode (ALLM) for reduced input lag
- 4 HDMI inputs including 1 with eARC
- Dual-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet port
- FullView bezel-less design
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|$65 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$75
|Buy Now
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