TCL MTRO Series Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones for $7
eBay · 20 mins ago
TCL MTRO Series Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$7.37 $40
free shipping

It's $18 under our previous mention and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Ash White.
  • Sold by wholesale_connection via eBay.
Features
  • 10 to 22KHz frequency response
  • 10M reception range
  • up to 20 hours of use
  • 32 Ohm impedence
  • flat-fold design
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • 32mm driver
  • Model: MTRO200BT
