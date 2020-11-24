That's the best price we could find for a refurb model by $3. You'll pay $10 more for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in microphone
- Bluetooth
- up to 3 hours of use
- charging case (provides up to 7 hours of additional use)
- IP55 sweat, water & dust resistance
- includes charging cable and small, medium, and large ear gels
- Model: S2TDWM003
You'd pay $28 for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- up to 12 hours
- built-in mic
- adjustable headband
- Model: S5PXW-L003-B
A great stocking stuffer idea for kids and teenagers, you'd pay about $10 for just 1 set of these earbuds, in any color, elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by GreatValueSite via eBay and backed by seller's 2 year warranty.
- 3.5mm jack
- retail packaging
- noise-isolating design
- Model: S2SDUDZ-012
Apply coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" to drop it to $42.49. That's $47 less than the best we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- up to 24 hours of use per charge
- up to 5 hours of listening time after 10 minutes of charging
- over-the-ear design microphone
That's $32 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 30 hours' total battery
- 3 EQ Modes
- Built-in Tile technology (to locate if lost)
- Model: S2IVW-N742
Apply code "AFFCYBER40" to get $28 under our mention from yesterday, $138 off the list price, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Blinq
- May show minor wear.
- Apple H1 headphone chip
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $112 off and tied with a Prime Day deal as the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- They're available in Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Save on consoles, video games, and accessories for all platforms. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 ($10 off).
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
