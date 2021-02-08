New
Certified Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$32 $140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this price. That's $67 under the best price we could find for a new pair, and the lowest we've ever seen for this model. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
  • noise cancellation
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99000070-02
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
