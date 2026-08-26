Best Buy offers the Insignia 4-Foot USB-C to Lightning Charge-&-Sync Cable for $4.99 for a $7 savings. 10-foot is also available for $6.99 for a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
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Published 43 min ago
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Best Buy offers the Insignia 35W Dual USB-C Port Wall Charger for $9.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
eBay's Anker sale covers certified refurbished chargers, power banks, docking stations, and Soundcore audio gear, all with free shipping. Prices range from small items like a $13 USB-C charger block up to larger picks like an Anker SOLIX C1000X portable power station at $360, down from $999. With 192 items listed, the sale spans everyday charging accessories as well as bigger-ticket power stations and audio products. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this EcoFlow 45W Retractable 3-in-1 Charger for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this charger and a low now by $8. It packs a retractable Type-C cable plus a USB-C and USB-A port into one compact charger, letting you power up to three devices from a single unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45W fast charging for up to 3 devices at once
- Includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable, plus a USB-C port and a USB-A port
- Built-in cable tested for over 10,000 retractions
- GaN technology allows for a compact design
- Fireproof shell rated at V0 level
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Steam Deck, Switch, AirPods, and smartwatches
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Best Buy offers the Anker Prime 100W 3-Port GaN Charger for $39.99. That's a $30 low. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
This Insignia F70 Series 65" Mini-LED TV is $540 off the $899.99 comparable value at Best Buy. It combines QLED color with Mini-LED backlighting and local dimming, plus HDR up to 900 nits for enhanced contrast. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 65" 4K UHD Mini-LED display with QLED color technology
- Local dimming for deeper blacks and brighter highlights
- HDR support with up to 900 nits peak brightness
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio support
- 4 HDMI inputs, including one with eARC
- Built-in Fire TV with Amazon Alexa voice control
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.7 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in two colors for $109.99. That's a $50 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.7-cu.-ft. total capacity
- 2 tempered glass shelves with adjustable top shelf position
- 5 door racks, including a bottom rack for a 2-liter bottle
- Mechanical temperature dial adjustable between 32°-50° F
- Reversible door hinge for left or right swing
- Energy Star certified with automatic defrost
This Insignia mini fridge is $80 off the regular price of $219.99 at Best Buy. It includes a separate top freezer compartment, a crisper drawer, and five door bins, plus a reversible door for flexible installation. It's available for pickup only, and availability varies by location. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 cu. ft. total storage capacity
- 0.9 cu. ft. top freezer compartment
- One adjustable glass shelf plus a fixed shelf
- Crisper drawer and five door bins for organization
- Reversible door swing for left or right opening
- ENERGY STAR certified
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|58%
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|$5
|Buy Now
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