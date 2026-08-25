Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
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Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
Best Buy has discounts across several Beats headphone models, including the Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (pictured) at $249.99, $100 off their regular price. Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are also included at $149.99, and the Solo Buds True Wireless Earbuds start at $69.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones available in multiple colors
- Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones available in multiple colors
- Solo Buds True Wireless Earbuds
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity across models
- Some models feature active noise cancelling
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 60%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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