eBay's Anker sale covers certified refurbished chargers, power banks, docking stations, and Soundcore audio gear, all with free shipping. Prices range from small items like a $13 USB-C charger block up to larger picks like an Anker SOLIX C1000X portable power station at $360, down from $999. With 192 items listed, the sale spans everyday charging accessories as well as bigger-ticket power stations and audio products. Shop Now at eBay
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Published 38 min ago
Verified 22 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Anker's certified refurbished lineup at eBay covers everything from compact wall chargers to full-size portable power stations. A 250W GaN charging station with an LCD display is $85, down from $170, and a SOLIX C1000X power station drops to $507 from $999. The range spans small accessories under $15 up to larger power stations over $500. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this EcoFlow 45W Retractable 3-in-1 Charger for $17. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this charger and a low now by $8. It packs a retractable Type-C cable plus a USB-C and USB-A port into one compact charger, letting you power up to three devices from a single unit. Buy Now at Amazon
- 45W fast charging for up to 3 devices at once
- Includes a built-in retractable Type-C cable, plus a USB-C port and a USB-A port
- Built-in cable tested for over 10,000 retractions
- GaN technology allows for a compact design
- Fireproof shell rated at V0 level
- Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Galaxy, Pixel, Steam Deck, Switch, AirPods, and smartwatches
Charges your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously from a single pad, which is useful if you want to clear nightstand clutter without buying separate chargers. At $20, that's $30 off the $50 list price. My Best Buy members get free shipping (and it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Charges phone, earbuds, and Apple Watch simultaneously
- 15W fast wireless charging
- Strong magnetic alignment for secure device placement
- Foldable, travel-friendly design
- Universal Qi compatibility for wide device support
This certified refurbished Anker Prime Charging Station is $65 at eBay. You'd pay $100 for a new unit. Shipping is free. A 2-year Allstate warranty applies. Buy Now at eBay
- 8-in-1 USB-C power strip with 2 AC outlets
- 240W total output for fast charging
- 5-ft. cable length
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
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