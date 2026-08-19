Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.0 20" Mini Bluetooth Soundbar for $29.99. That's a $10 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 20" compact soundbar with 2.0 channel sound
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- 4 audio modes: Standard, Theater, News, and Night
- HDMI ARC, digital optical, 3.5mm AUX, and USB connections
- Adjustable bass and treble for custom EQ
- Wall mounting hardware and HDMI cable included
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The lineup at eBay's Sonos storefront spans soundbars, subwoofers, smart speakers, and headphones, all certified refurbished with free shipping. The Sonos Ace, the brand's first headphones, is priced at $319, down from $449, and the Sonos Ray soundbar starts at $179. Every listing carries a 2-year warranty serviced by Allstate, matching the coverage on new Sonos products. Shop Now at eBay
This Bose Solo Soundbar Series II is $40 off the regular $179.99 price at Costco. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Dialogue Mode helps make speech easier to hear
- Compact design fits under most TVs
- Built-in Dolby decoding for enhanced audio
- Spatial & natural audio sound processing
- Includes remote control and wall mounting bracket
This Samsung soundbar is $200 off, bringing it down to $199.99. It comes with a wireless subwoofer included, along with Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 330W of Total Power
- Voice Enhance & Night Mode
- Dolby 5.1 DTS Virtual:X
- Built-In Center Speaker
- One Remote
- Bluetooth Multi-Connection
Today only as one of its daily deals in its Deal Zone, B&H offers this Samsung HW-Q600F soundbar for $277 in cart, down from its $697.99 list price. That's $421 off and the lowest price we could find. It's the lowest price we've ever seen and well below Amazon's current price of $477.45. The system includes a wireless subwoofer, up-firing speakers for Dolby Atmos, and support for optional wireless rear speakers to build out a full surround setup. Free shipping applies. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.1.2-channel speaker configuration with up-firing speakers
- Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X surround sound support
- Wireless subwoofer included for bass
- HDMI eARC, optical, and Bluetooth audio inputs
- Expandable to wireless rear surround speakers, sold separately
- Includes remote control, HDMI cable, and wall mount kit
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This Insignia F70 Series 65" Mini-LED TV is $540 off the $899.99 comparable value at Best Buy. It combines QLED color with Mini-LED backlighting and local dimming, plus HDR up to 900 nits for enhanced contrast. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 65" 4K UHD Mini-LED display with QLED color technology
- Local dimming for deeper blacks and brighter highlights
- HDR support with up to 900 nits peak brightness
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio support
- 4 HDMI inputs, including one with eARC
- Built-in Fire TV with Amazon Alexa voice control
Best Buy offers the Insignia 2.7 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge in two colors for $109.99. That's a $50 savings. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.7-cu.-ft. total capacity
- 2 tempered glass shelves with adjustable top shelf position
- 5 door racks, including a bottom rack for a 2-liter bottle
- Mechanical temperature dial adjustable between 32°-50° F
- Reversible door hinge for left or right swing
- Energy Star certified with automatic defrost
This Insignia mini fridge is $80 off the regular price of $219.99 at Best Buy. It includes a separate top freezer compartment, a crisper drawer, and five door bins, plus a reversible door for flexible installation. It's available for pickup only, and availability varies by location. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 cu. ft. total storage capacity
- 0.9 cu. ft. top freezer compartment
- One adjustable glass shelf plus a fixed shelf
- Crisper drawer and five door bins for organization
- Reversible door swing for left or right opening
- ENERGY STAR certified
At Best Buy, get the Insignia 40" 1080p LED Smart Fire TV for $100. That's a savings of $50 and the best price we've seen for it. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Amazon Alexa built in
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|24%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
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