This Insignia F70 Series 65" Mini-LED TV is $540 off the $899.99 comparable value at Best Buy. It combines QLED color with Mini-LED backlighting and local dimming, plus HDR up to 900 nits for enhanced contrast. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 65" 4K UHD Mini-LED display with QLED color technology
- Local dimming for deeper blacks and brighter highlights
- HDR support with up to 900 nits peak brightness
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio support
- 4 HDMI inputs, including one with eARC
- Built-in Fire TV with Amazon Alexa voice control
-
Published 14 min ago
At Best Buy, get the Insignia 40" 1080p LED Smart Fire TV for $100. That's a savings of $50 and the best price we've seen for it. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Amazon Alexa built in
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
At Costco, this Samsung 70" U8000H Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is priced at $399.99. It's the best price we found by $98. Shipping is free. This deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- 70" screen size with 4K Crystal UHD resolution
- Tizen Smart TV
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
This Insignia top-loading washer is $200 off, bringing it down to $399.99. It includes 12 wash cycles and four temperature options, along with an automatic water level sensor that adjusts to each load. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.7 cu. ft. capacity
- 12 wash cycles including Normal/Eco, Quick Wash, Delicates, and Towels
- 4 temperature settings: Hot, Warm, Cold, and Tap Cold
- Automatic water level sensor with manual override
- Separate dispensers for detergent, bleach, and fabric softener
- Lid lock for safety during operation
This Insignia mini fridge is $80 off the regular price of $219.99 at Best Buy. It includes a separate top freezer compartment, a crisper drawer, and five door bins, plus a reversible door for flexible installation. It's available for pickup only, and availability varies by location. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 cu. ft. total storage capacity
- 0.9 cu. ft. top freezer compartment
- One adjustable glass shelf plus a fixed shelf
- Crisper drawer and five door bins for organization
- Reversible door swing for left or right opening
- ENERGY STAR certified
This Insignia 7 cu. ft. chest freezer is $50 off Best Buy's regular price of $249.99. It's rated garage-ready, working in temperatures from 0° to 110°F, and converts between freezer and refrigerator modes for flexible storage. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 7 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Garage-ready, operates in temperatures from 0° to 110°F
- Removable plastic storage basket for smaller items
- Defrost drain for easy cleanup
- LED interior lighting
- Converts between freezer and refrigerator modes
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|59%
|--
|$360
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register