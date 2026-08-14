This Insignia mini fridge is $80 off the regular price of $219.99 at Best Buy. It includes a separate top freezer compartment, a crisper drawer, and five door bins, plus a reversible door for flexible installation. It's available for pickup only, and availability varies by location. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.1 cu. ft. total storage capacity
- 0.9 cu. ft. top freezer compartment
- One adjustable glass shelf plus a fixed shelf
- Crisper drawer and five door bins for organization
- Reversible door swing for left or right opening
- ENERGY STAR certified
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This Insignia 7 cu. ft. chest freezer is $50 off Best Buy's regular price of $249.99. It's rated garage-ready, working in temperatures from 0° to 110°F, and converts between freezer and refrigerator modes for flexible storage. Delivery adds $39.99, but pickup is also available. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 7 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Garage-ready, operates in temperatures from 0° to 110°F
- Removable plastic storage basket for smaller items
- Defrost drain for easy cleanup
- LED interior lighting
- Converts between freezer and refrigerator modes
This Frigidaire mini fridge is $38, down from $65 the going price for a new one. It includes a two-year Allstate warranty and can run off either a standard wall outlet or a 12V car adapter, making it usable both at home and on the road. Buy Now at eBay
- Holds up to 10 liters or 15 cans
- Thermoelectric cooling system for chilling or warming items
- Plugs into a 110V home outlet or 12V car adapter
- Brushed stainless steel finish
- Single door, countertop design
- Measures 16" tall by 11" wide
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from its original price of $490 at Walmart. It's available in Platinum Silver and has a flush back design and reversible door. The freezer has five wire shelves and an external dial for temperature control. Shipping is free, which is a nice extra saving on an appliance (many stores would charge delivery fees). Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door opens to the left or right
- Flush back design with recessed handle for tight spaces
- External temperature dial adjusts from 6.8 to -11.2°F
- Manual defrost feature
This Frigidaire upright freezer is $218, down from $489.99 at Walmart and the lowest price we could find. Its 6.5 cu. ft. capacity and flush back design make it suited for tighter spaces like apartments, offices, or garages while still offering five wire shelves for organizing frozen goods. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Walmart
- 6.5 cu. ft. storage capacity
- Space-saving flush back design with recessed handle
- Five interior wire shelves for organized storage
- Reversible door for left or right opening
- Vinyl-coated metal exterior finish
- External temperature dial with manual defrost
This Hamilton Beach 17.7-Cu. ft. Refrigerator costs just $679 at Walmart. Even with the $50 shipping fee, it's a great deal for a French Door model, and $470 cheaper than what you'd pay at Lowe's today. It includes frost-free technology, an LED display, and an open door alarm to help keep food from spoiling. Buy Now at Walmart
- 17.7 cu. ft. total capacity, with 12.4 cu. ft. in the fridge and 5.3 cu. ft. in the freezer
- French door design with a glide-out bottom freezer drawer
- 2 glass shelves and 6 balconies in both the fridge and freezer sections
- Frost-free technology with an LED display
- Super freezing and cooling functions plus a holiday energy-saving mode
- Open door alarm to help prevent food spoilage
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
At Best Buy, get the Insignia 40" 1080p LED Smart Fire TV for $100. That's a savings of $50 and the best price we've seen for it. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Amazon Alexa built in
This Insignia top-loading washer is $200 off, bringing it down to $399.99. It includes 12 wash cycles and four temperature options, along with an automatic water level sensor that adjusts to each load. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3.7 cu. ft. capacity
- 12 wash cycles including Normal/Eco, Quick Wash, Delicates, and Towels
- 4 temperature settings: Hot, Warm, Cold, and Tap Cold
- Automatic water level sensor with manual override
- Separate dispensers for detergent, bleach, and fabric softener
- Lid lock for safety during operation
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|36%
|--
|$140
|Buy Now
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