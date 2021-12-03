New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
$6 $12
pickup
It's half off and a great idea for a stocking stuffer. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive Metric and SAE size sockets
- Model: 8UJ0004G
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hyper Tough 4-Ft. LED Shop Light
$14 $30
pickup
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
- 5,500 lumen output
- diamond plate
Ace Hardware · 18 hrs ago
Stanley 29" x 31" Sawhorse Set 2-Pack
$20 $55
pickup
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
New
Amazon · 27 mins ago
Metabo 6-Amp 4.5" Angle Grinder
$30 in cart $50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It usually ships within a month or two.
Features
- Includes a 4 1/2" Angle grinder, five grinding wheels, and a carrying case
- Model: G12SR4
- UPC: 717709021693
Amazon · 2 days ago
Jetpro 4-Jet Butane Lighter Torch
$8.44 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
Features
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ope 24-in-1 Magnetic Screwdriver/Repair Tools Set
$5.99 $12
free shipping
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
Features
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
Walmart · 6 days ago
iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 at Walmart
$300 to $500 Walmart GC w/ purchase
free shipping
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
Walmart · 2 days ago
Walmart Cyber Deals for Days
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 1,000 items, including apparel, home items, fitness gear, and toys. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Walmart · 1 day ago
Ozark Trail 20L Thomas Hollow Backpack w/ Insulated Cooler Pocket
$9.97 $20
pickup
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Features
- 2 side water bottle pockets
- bottom thermal insulated pocket
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail Quad Folding Camp Chair 2-Pack
$9.98
free shipping w/ $35
This 2-pack starts above $20 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- They're available in Grey
- Stack your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|49%
|--
|$6
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register