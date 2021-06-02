Elite Gourmet 0.8-Cu. Ft. Multi-function Toaster Oven w/ Rotisserie, Grill, & Griddle for $73
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Elite Gourmet 0.8-Cu. Ft. Multi-function Toaster Oven w/ Rotisserie, Grill, & Griddle
$73 $105
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • bakes up to 12" pizzas
  • includes oven top dome lid, wire grill rack, roasting pan, pan removal handle clip, slide out crumb tray, rotisserie removal tongs, rotisserie spit, & fork assembly
  • Model: ERO-2008S
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/9/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
