New
Ace Hardware · 41 mins ago
DeWalt Impact Ready Phillips #2 5-Piece Screwdriver Bit
$5 $17
curbside pickup

That's a low by. $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.72 shipping charge.
Features
  • part of 10X magnetic screw lock system
  • impact ready bits with FlexTorq
  • reflex core allows 2" bits flex up to 15° to reduce breakage
  • Model: DWA3PH2IR5
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Screwdrivers Ace Hardware DeWalt
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt DEWALT ACCESSORIES DWA3PH2IR5 3.5" Impact #2 Phil Bit (5 Pack)
$11 $17

It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • The product is 5PK 3. 5"Imp #2 Phil Bit
  • Easy to use
  • The product is manufactured in China
  • Model: DWA3PH2IR5
  • UPC: 885911363136

Used 1 times · Verified: 11/06/2020 · Save $6.00 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 70% -- $5 Buy Now
Amazon 35% $14 (exp 1 mo ago) $11 Check Price