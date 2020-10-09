New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt FlexVolt 60V Max 2.5-Gallon Cordless Air Compressor Kit
$252 in cart $380
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $47.

Tips
  Sold by CPO via eBay.
Features
  • over 1,220 nails per charge
  • brushless motor
  • OneTurn regulator
  • made in USA
  • Model: DCC2560T1
  • UPC: 700735727691, 885911513678
Details
It's $28 under list price.

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 33% -- $252 Buy Now
Amazon 7% $351 (exp 1 wk ago) $351 Check Price
Rakuten   $221 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price