That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
-
Expires 12/24/2021
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
That's a shipped low by more than $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes variety of drill bits, spade bits, and MAXFIT bits
- connectable ToughCase+ system case
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Apply coupon code "YWVV4NNJ" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jetpro via Amazon.
- 0.21-oz. capacity
- adjustable nozzle
- 4 jets
- Model: PJ-1059B
It's $2 under our April mention and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- 35 lumens
- USB rechargeable
- low battery indicator
- Model: 73200
Save on tool sets, flashlights, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Makita Impactx 100 Pc. Driver Bit Set for $27.79 ($28 off)
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
They're $11 off and still available for in-store pickup at some locations. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
It's $2 below our mention in October and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register