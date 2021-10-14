Ace Rewards members get $5 off in cart – that's the lowest price we could find. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- magnetic drive guide
- hardened steel bits
- Model: DW2166
- UPC: 880522756476, 700735727806, 724137966564, 077346846685, 028877528144, 722544206266, 797267801340, 702916172191, 074748356163, 043956293829, 732454641798, 043955295237, 754262085762
Published 48 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hillstone via Amazon.
- 60 different hardware sizes
- removable nested dividers
- includes sheet metal screws, wood screws, SAE bolts, SAE washers, SAE nuts, metric bolts, metric washers, & metric nuts
- Model: JP-HDWR-SET
That's the best price we could find by $7, and $2 under our mention from last August. Buy Now at Staples
- 400-lb. capacity
- Model: PJDY2223A
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.)
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Choose from 8 models. These are discounted by up to $30, but if you sign up for a free membership you can save an extra $10 on select models. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Werner 6-Foot Fiberglass 300 lb. cap. Type IA Step Ladder for $79.99 for members (low by $5).
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (from store), also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
That is $9 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 8- to 13-days.
- measures 17.3" x 11.9" x 13"
- weight capacity of 44 lbs.
- removable interior tray
- Model: DWST17806
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
