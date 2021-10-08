It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Published 23 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw and backing plates
- works with metal or wood doors
- Model: D180004
Ace Rewards members save up to an extra $80 off select DeWalt tools, including saws, batteries, drills, sanders, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless Random Orbit Sander for $109 for members.
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
Save 50% with coupon code "9EIQUKQP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and shipped by 54dgegt via Amazon.
- 3 modes
- measures 3.14" x 0.78" x 0.78"
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: Q-55
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
It's $16 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
Save $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
- UPC: 885432451701, 076174707069, 885565289707, 885442900688, 784497835344, 709317307511, 885661348018, 885162077806, 885674201379
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- sine wave oscillation for faster grout removal
- fits all major brands without an adapter
- carbide
- Model: DWA4220
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space of the drill bits set
- Patented bit-bar design of DEWALT bit set allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- Clear lid of the driver bit set allows you to easily see contents at glance
- Clip latch for secure closing
- Small Bulk Storage size fits inside the Small and Medium ToughCase plus (sold separately) - Ideal for organizing loose bits
- CNC-machined bit tip for precise fit in screw heads for reducing cam-out
- Extended FlexTorq Zone transfers optimal torque
- Magnetic Screw Lock sleeve minimizes drops and reduces wobbles
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
