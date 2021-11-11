It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
Published 29 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
You'd pay $69 for the drill and impact driver alone bought separately elsewhere. Including the gift worth up to $149, that makes it a savings of $218. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from five gift options.
- Includes a hammer drill with a two-speed transmission and LED lights
- Includes an impact driver with up to 1500-in lbs of max torque
- Soft case
- 2-Batteries and charger included
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes four storage cases
- Model: DWA110SETCCLW
It includes over 140 items, with prices as low as $3. These pre-Black Friday deals will change over in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on them. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Save up to 54% off tools, up to $750 off appliances, up to
35% 50% off furniture, and more. Scroll down to see the carousel for the Top Sellers. Shop Now at Home Depot
Blowers start at $40, chippers start at $400. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AlphaWorks Cordless Leaf Blower / Disinfectant Fogger for $159.99 ($30 off).
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
That's $2 under our last mention and a $9 low today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's the best price we could find by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one to three weeks.
- Includes Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Circular Saw & Light, 2 20-Volt MAX Batteries, 2.0Ah, Charger, and Tool Bag
- Model: DCK421D2
- UPC: 885911405201
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- Model: DWMTCIR20
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- UPC: 885911344821
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|50%
|$15 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$20
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|12%
|$33 (exp 4 days ago)
|$35
|Check Price
|Blain's Farm & Fleet
|$15 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$15 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
